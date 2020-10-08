Born and raised in Curling, NL, Kathleen passed away suddenly in her 85th year at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Peterborough, ON. She was predeceased by her husband James Connolly, her daughter Maureen, son Todd, grandson Scott, her parents Stephen and Florence Staples, and her sisters Marie MacNutt and Margaret Lee. Left to mourn with fond and loving memories, are her sons Stephen (Lorraine), James (Darlene), Thomas and Robert; granddaughters Laura and Jessy; grandsons David, Carson and Paul; great grandson Kayden, great granddaughter Willow; her sisters Imelda Staples, Marion Playter (Laurie), Joan Wells (Randy); her brothers Gregory Staples (Shirley), John Staples (Maxine) and a large circle of friends, nieces and nephews. Kay, your fun loving personality will always be remembered by us all. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg, ON. At Kay's request there will be a private family graveside service to take place at a later date at St. Michael's cemetery in Cobourg, ON.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to a charity of your choice
. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com