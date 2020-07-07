1/
Kathleen "Madge" FLINDALL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At The Bridge Hospice, Warkworth, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, age 90 years. Madge Flindall, daughter of the late Dr. George Kidd and the late Hazel (Dixon). Beloved wife of the late Albert Flindall. Loving mother of Barbara Flindall (Vaughan Gibson) of Codrington, Dianne Dawber of Kingston, and Rev. Nancy St.Louis of Mount Forest. A Celebration of Madge's Life will be held at a later date. Cremation with interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Brighton. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The Bridge Hospice Warkworth, or the charity of your choice, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfamilyserices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brighton Funeral Home Ltd
130 Main Street West
Brighton, ON K0K 1H0
(613) 475-2121
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved