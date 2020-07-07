At The Bridge Hospice, Warkworth, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, age 90 years. Madge Flindall, daughter of the late Dr. George Kidd and the late Hazel (Dixon). Beloved wife of the late Albert Flindall. Loving mother of Barbara Flindall (Vaughan Gibson) of Codrington, Dianne Dawber of Kingston, and Rev. Nancy St.Louis of Mount Forest. A Celebration of Madge's Life will be held at a later date. Cremation with interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Brighton. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The Bridge Hospice Warkworth, or the charity of your choice
, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfamilyserices.com