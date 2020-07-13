KEITH ARNOLD MCPHERSON It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Keith McPherson on July 4, 2020 at the Northumberland Hills Hospital. Beloved husband of Becky McPherson (nee Ballantyne) of Cobourg for 32 years. Devoted dad to Amy McPherson, Cobourg and Molly McPherson, Toronto. Loving son of Ann McPherson and the late George McPherson of Don Mills. Dear brother to Kelly McPherson, Orillia; Rob McPherson (Pat) Ajax; Val McPherson (Annabelle) Georgetown and Sheila Strain, Oshawa. Keith will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews as well as his Father-in-Law, Bob Ballantyne (Elaine) Fayetteville, Pennsylvania; Sister-in-Law, Suzanne Ballantyne, Bancroft; and Brothers-in-Law Mike Ballantyne (Jayne), Bloomfield, New Jersey; and Andy Ballantyne (Laura), Toronto. Keith's legacy will live on through the stories we now carry of his practical jokes; his travelling "blog" and his "Keithisms". He was a true sportsman and loved fishing, squash, golf and hockey. He loved nothing more than being with friends and family as well as his devoted dog, Cash in the back yard, flipping burgers and replenishing refreshments for all. While he loved to travel and accomplished his lifelong dream last summer of travelling 11,000 km to his birthplace in Whitehorse, Yukon, he also cherished a simple life that included an ice cold beer after golf or squash with friends; the sound of a fish striking a top water lure on a glass calm lake in the evening; and a good Blues tune playing in the background any place, any time. While we will miss Keith so much, we are comforted in knowing he lived life to the fullest and was truly grateful for all his many close friends and family. A Celebration of Life will occur in the future when we can all be together to honour all Keith was and still remains to us. Those wishing can make a donation to your local food bank in lieu of flowers. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
