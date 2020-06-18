Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Susan Stuchbury. Loving father of Neil (Jennifer) and Sarah (John). Devoted grandfather of Liam, Olivia, Tate, Riley and Jackson. Always proud of his Sheffield roots, Keith was a loyal friend, an accomplished engineer, a passionate football (English, of course) fan, and a cherished father, husband and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store