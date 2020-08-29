1/1
Kenneth Allen JOHNSON
Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Jocelyne (neé Sanche). Loving father of Linda Harnden, Dan (Cindy), Deb, Lisa Beyette (Tom) and Dwyte. Caring step-dad to Mike (Andrea) and Laurie. Loved grandfather of Grant, Tommy, Stephanie, Kelly, Al and Katie. Great grandfather of five. Predeceased by his brother Ivan (Lorene).Cremation with a private family interment service at Bethesda North Cemetery. If desired, donation may be made to Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com

Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
