At The Bridge Hospice Warkworth on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, age 86 years. Ken Ware, son of the late Edward and Beatrice Ware. Loving partner of Hope. Dear father of Terry Ware (David Sharpe) of Ottawa, Brad Ware and his wife Kathleen of Milton, and Greg Ware and his wife Anne of Kleefeld, Manitoba. Brother of Ruth Frame of Aurora. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Daniel, Patick, Matthew, Kathryn, Courtney, and Thomas. Predeceased by his grandson Al, he left us far too soon. Great-grandfather of Samantha. A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The Bridge Hospice Warkworth, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 7, 2020