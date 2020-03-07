Home

Brighton Funeral Home Ltd
130 Main Street West
Brighton, ON K0K 1H0
(613) 475-2121
Kenneth Edward Charles WARE

Kenneth Edward Charles WARE Obituary
At The Bridge Hospice Warkworth on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, age 86 years. Ken Ware, son of the late Edward and Beatrice Ware. Loving partner of Hope. Dear father of Terry Ware (David Sharpe) of Ottawa, Brad Ware and his wife Kathleen of Milton, and Greg Ware and his wife Anne of Kleefeld, Manitoba. Brother of Ruth Frame of Aurora. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Daniel, Patick, Matthew, Kathryn, Courtney, and Thomas. Predeceased by his grandson Al, he left us far too soon. Great-grandfather of Samantha. A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The Bridge Hospice Warkworth, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 7, 2020
