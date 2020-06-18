Kenneth George GORMAN
1931-03-28 - 2020-06-11
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth George Gorman, after a brief battle with cancer, at the age of 89. Ken was the former Sheriff of The United Counties of Northumberland and Durham, and a lifetime resident of Cobourg. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Roberta, until her passing; and later celebrated over forty years of marriage with Lola until her recent passing. He lives on in the hearts of his children Kim Heaton (Bill) and Bill Gorman, stepchildren Debbie Griffin (Bill), John Blacklock (Cindy) and Stephen Blacklock. Cherished Grandpa to Billy Heaton, Murray Heaton and Adam Blacklock (Jackie), and Papa Ken to Lynsey and Leland Blacklock. Ken recently moved to Palisade Gardens, where he enjoyed reconnecting with friends and making new ones. He especially enjoyed having meals with his sister and brother-in-law, Vera and Clarence Ash, and having visits with his niece and nephew-in-law, Brenda and Ben Ferguson. He was a man of integrity, compassion, loyalty and abiding love for those he held dear. Ken loved music and quite often could be heard humming a song. His little tunes and limericks, which he was singing right to his final hours, brought smiles and chuckles alike. His sense of humour, sharp wit, and, of course, his signature whistling, will be greatly missed. Many thanks to the caring staff at Palisade Gardens and NHH. Given current restrictions on gatherings, the family encourages friends to celebrate Ken and Lola's lives in their own way. If desired, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com


Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
