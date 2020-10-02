1/1
Kenneth Gordon GARLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Shirley and the late Jane and Marion. Loving father of Tom, James (Marion), Deborah (Ted), Patricia (Jim), Sharon (Ray) and Donna (Jim). Dear grandfather of 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by his sister Glendine. A memorial service will be held in the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St., E. Cobourg on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. There will be visiting from 1 - 2 p.m. followed by the service. Please R.S.V.P to 905-372-5132 between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. If desired donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MacCoubrey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved