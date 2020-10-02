Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Shirley and the late Jane and Marion. Loving father of Tom, James (Marion), Deborah (Ted), Patricia (Jim), Sharon (Ray) and Donna (Jim). Dear grandfather of 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by his sister Glendine. A memorial service will be held in the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St., E. Cobourg on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. There will be visiting from 1 - 2 p.m. followed by the service. Please R.S.V.P to 905-372-5132 between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. If desired donations may be made to the charity of your choice
Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
