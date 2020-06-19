Peacefully at home, on Monday, June 15, 2020, in his 74th year. Beloved husband of Mary Jane Van Luven. Loving father of Sharon, Michael, Rozalind (Domenic), Matthew (Kate), Meghan and Michelle. Cherished grandfather of Lawrence, Charlie and Mikey. Dear brother of Audrey (Steve), Lesley (Richard), and the late Brian. Brother-in-law of Kellie (the late Ken Van Luven). Uncle of William (Deanna) and Andy. Michael will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Baltimore Cemetery. Donations to the CAMH or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 19, 2020.