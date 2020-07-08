1/1
Kenneth peacefully passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on July 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann (Thomson). Dear father to Kathy (Lester), Ken Jr., Kevin and step-children Rick, Colin (Kerri-Ann), Jennifer (Jason). Grandfather to Amelia, Kyle, Alysha, Kurtis, Madison, Cody, Brandee, Piper, Payton, Teagan, Makaila and Willow. Brother of Jan (Kendal) and the late Marilyn. He will be sadly missed by all of his extended family members and friends. A celebration of life to follow at a later date. www.allisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 8, 2020.
