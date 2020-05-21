Kevin Anthony Perrow
Peacefully at home, on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in his 84th year. Loving brother of the late Ellen, Jack, Ted, Ernest, Mary, Tom, Agnes, and Peter. Loved by many nieces and nephews. Kevin was a special uncle to many great nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his great great nieces and nephews. A private family service will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to St. Michael's Cemetery. Condolences received online at www.maccoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on May 21, 2020.
