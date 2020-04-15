|
Kimberly Catherine Mary Ann Brooks of Cobourg, Ontario passed away suddenly at her Port Hope home on April 11, 2020 in her 43rd year. Unexpectedly taken from us, Kimberly was the cherished and beloved daughter of the late Wayne and Merete (Jacobsen) Brooks. Precious sister of Ann, Andrew, Catherine (Bruce), Irene (Dennis), Alex, Jason (Ally), Chantelle (Aaron), Bob, Jordie, Richard & Jennifer. Adored Auntie Kimmy to Justin, Owen, Connor, Taylor, Erica, Brooke, Braydon, Chloe, Dylan, Sophia, Paige & Mason. Kimmy will forever be remembered for her big beautiful smile and never ending positive outlook. Kim was non-verbal but always had the ability to let us know what she wanted or needed. She loved her one Lego. Kimmy treasured her Sunday family drives and family dinners with her nieces and nephews of whom Kimmy got a great sense of amusement from. Kimmy will be deeply missed by her Access Community family of Port Hope. A celebration of life is planned in the coming months & the family will advise of a date, time & location. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial donation to Access Community Services. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 15, 2020