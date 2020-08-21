Kjeld JENSEN

Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Audrey Strong. Loving father of Gary Jensen (Louise), Karen Lingard (Raymond) and Brenda Everitt (Bram). Grandfather of Leslie Lonsberry (Rob), Jason Lingard (Kate), Samantha Jensen (Joe), Erin Anderson (Mike), and Sarah Jensen. Great-grandfather of Dallas and Delilah Anderson. Private family arrangements. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice
may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com