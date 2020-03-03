|
Passed away in Port Hope, Ontario on February 11, 2020 in this 77th year. Born in Clinton, Huron County, Ontario on January 9, 1943, the only son of the late Lillian Eleanor Forbes and Cyril Wilbert Bertrand and brother to the late Eleanor Lucas. Larry will be missed by his surviving sisters Mary Cockram and Elizabeth Doucette and children Kimberly Ann Kennedy, Anne Marie Bertrand, Mary Catherine Van Rompaey, David Lawrence Bertrand and Michael John Bertrand. After serving in the RCAF/Canadian Armed Forces from 1960 to 1970 and graduating from university in 1974, Larry enjoyed a career in the Government of Prince Edward Island's civil service from 1974 to 1993. Having returned to living among his ancestral roots in Northumberland County's rolling hills in 2001, Larry spent his final years blessed by the good company of his Ontario relatives and friends. A private ceremony will be arranged for a later date. Memorial donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 3, 2020