Passed away peacefully at Crown Ridge Nursing Home, Trenton on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Norman Maurice Cheer. Formerly of Cobourg. Loved aunt of Doug, Gail, Barry, Wayne, Freda, and the late Joan. Great-aunt of eleven children, and great-great-aunt of twenty children. Dear sister of the late Norman Leslie Flindall (late Isabel), the late Tom Cheer (late Eva), and the late Gordon Cole (late Louise). A service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1 p.m., with visitation from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Please RSVP the funeral home at contact@maccoubrey.com or at 905-372-5132. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.