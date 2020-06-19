Passed away June 15th peacefully in her 102nd year, in the care of her family and the wonderful staff of Pine House at Cobourg Extendicare. Born in London England April 3, 1919, Lavinia had many fond memories of her youth. Like many others of the time, she survived the bombings of London during the Second Word War, married a Canadian soldier named George Neville and immigrated to Canada as a war bride, landing at Pier 21 in Halifax. Lavinia had five children, Richard, Susan, Judith Ann (predeceased), Joel and Jonathan. She was also blessed with six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Lavinia maintained a sense of humour about getting old and always enjoyed cursing about something or someone. We will always remain grateful to those staff at Extendicare for the care and comfort given to Lavinia ensuring she passed away with dignity. We were awed by so many staff members that came in to say goodbye. She touched all your lives as you did hers. She enjoyed your humour and being referred to as "the old cow". She will be greatly missed by all. A private graveside service was held in St. James Cemetery, Caledon. Donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 19, 2020.