At Ed's House, Cobourg, on Friday, November 20, 2020. Larry Robertson beloved husband of Pauline (nee Moore). Loving father of Tracy (Bert Shutler) and her children Alexas, Megan, Chelsea, Issac, Rebekkah, Eliza, Samual and Jared. Predeceased by Kandas. Dawn (Mike Casselman) and their children Tyson, Katrina, Trevon, Tabatha, Truman and Tristan. Shawn Robertson (Andrea) and their children Lucas, Cole, Toni, and stepchildren Tyler and Trystan. Mr. Robertson will also be missed by 13 great-grandchildren. Brother of Debra Hay (Francis), Terry (Peggy), Keith (Pam), June Feltmate, Edwina (Tommy Williams). Predeceased by Philip, Clay, Gilbert, Buddy, Iris, Mary and Sam. A private funeral service was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Cobourg. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Ed's House Northumberland Hospice or the Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.