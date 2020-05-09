Lee-Anne Gail (Paine) GOODALL
1944 - 2020
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at her home at the age 75 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Lee-Anne was the wife of Ken for 52 years and mother to three boys Darryl (Rose), Jason (Zoie) and Ryan (Fran). Grandmother to six granddaughters Amanda, Alexandria, Danielle, Hayley, Keira and Emily. Dear sister to Brent, Darrel, Cheryl and Dawn. Predeceased by her siblings Larry, Sharon and Kim, and parents Harold and Edith. Lee-Anne will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Born and raised in Blenheim, Ontario, she spent the early years of her marriage to Ken on a farm in Thamesville before re-locating the family to Haliburton, where she and Ken lived happily for 40 years. For the last few years, they lived in Cobourg, closer to some of their grandchildren. During her retirement, they traveled throughout the world, with family and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Mule, the team at the Northumberland Hills Hospital and the staff at Palisade Gardens for their wonderful care. Thank you also to the Canadian Cancer Society and their volunteers. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Donations in Lee-Anne's memory can be made to the Victoria Order of Nurses - Hastings Northumberland Prince Edward VON. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
