Jones, Leonard Frank Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Sunday, March 8th, 2020, Leonard Jones at 84 years of age. Beloved husband of Joan Jones (nee Peterson). Dear father of Amanda Desbien, Andrew Jones (Jane), and Stephen Jones (Rhonda). Loving grandfather of Ashley (Rob), Caitlin (Brad), Sean, Brandon, Stephanie (Gary), Megan (Kevin), Jordan (Nicole), Damian, and great grandfather of Mason, Jaxson, Adyson, Jada, Alexis, L.J., Caulder, Boyd, Emery. Brother of Rosemary Turiff, Linda Watkins (Ian), and the late Edward Jones (Betty). Also missed by his many nieces and nephews. Cremation with spring interment of cremated remains at Castleton Cemetery. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Golden Plough Lodge. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 12, 2020