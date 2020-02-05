|
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Leslie Ruth Weatherby (nee Pollard) at 72 years of age. Loving wife of Tony Weatherby. Cherished mother of Deane (Elizabeth), Shane (Stacy), Marney Ruth, and Alana (Anita). Devoted grandmother of Emily (Shane), Carson, Tayler, Hunter, Broden, Jackson Leslie, Tori, Blayde, and great grandmother of Silver Leslie. Dear sister of Debbie Oliver (Roy), Vicki Boruck (Andy), and Myles Pollard (Marie). Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Ruth Pollard. Also missed by her surrogate family Colleen MacDonald (Bob), Jamie and Jake. Visitation will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E. in Cobourg on Thursday, February 6th from 6 to 9 p.m. A Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Grafton on Friday, February 7th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the Mass on Friday at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre with interment of cremated remains at St. Mary's Cemetery in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial donation to Myeloma Canada. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 5, 2020