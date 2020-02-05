Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Weatherby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Ruth Weatherby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Ruth Weatherby Obituary
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Leslie Ruth Weatherby (nee Pollard) at 72 years of age. Loving wife of Tony Weatherby. Cherished mother of Deane (Elizabeth), Shane (Stacy), Marney Ruth, and Alana (Anita). Devoted grandmother of Emily (Shane), Carson, Tayler, Hunter, Broden, Jackson Leslie, Tori, Blayde, and great grandmother of Silver Leslie. Dear sister of Debbie Oliver (Roy), Vicki Boruck (Andy), and Myles Pollard (Marie). Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Ruth Pollard. Also missed by her surrogate family Colleen MacDonald (Bob), Jamie and Jake. Visitation will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E. in Cobourg on Thursday, February 6th from 6 to 9 p.m. A Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Grafton on Friday, February 7th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the Mass on Friday at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre with interment of cremated remains at St. Mary's Cemetery in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial donation to Myeloma Canada. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -