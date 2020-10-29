Peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, at the age of 70. Linda Vansickle (nee Harper) was the beloved wife of Joseph "Joe" Vansickle. Loving mother of Tom (Judy), Brian (Carolyn), Angela Vansickle (Adrian Gregg). Loved grandmother of eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Rosemary Dinner (Larry), Butch Harper (Sue) and Rob Harper (Cyndy). Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Linda, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Linda's family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses of Northumberland Hills Hospital, Unit 2B and especially Dr. Mule and the Palliative Care Unit nursing staff for all their compassion and care. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook, and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com
.