Lois Marie Charles-Harvey
Charles-Harvey, Lois Marie Peacefully at Fairhaven Home in Peterborough on Friday, August 21st, 2020, Lois Charles-Harvey (nee Ferguson) at 90 years of age. Beloved wife of Dennis Harvey and the late Emerson Charles. Loving mother of Randy (Sherry), Michaela DeCarlo "Mickey" (Randy), Herbert (Kyle), Brian (Sherri), Brett (Myfanwy) and the late Edward Charles (Joanne). Cherished grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Betty McIvor, Keith, Ernie, Carol Scott, Alec and Judy Ferguson. Predeceased by her sister's Evelyn, Nancy, Marilyn, Emily and her brother Ivan. Lois will also be missed by her several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A visitation will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Wednesday, August 26th, from 7-9 pm., and Thursday, August 27th, 12-1pm. (Must RSVP to contact@maccoubrey.com or call 905-372-5132 to attend). A public interment will be held at the Heritage Cemetery of St. Peter, Thursday, August 27th at 2:30 pm. (must RSVP to attend). If desired donations can be made to the Salvation Army Cobourg Community Church or St. Peter's Anglican Church Cobourg. When you RSVP please leave the names of all attending and contact information for each. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com

Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 26, 2020.
