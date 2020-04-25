|
|
At Quinte Health Care, Belleville on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Loretta Stoffers (Reid) in her 68th year. Daughter of the late Everett and Bernice Reid. Wife of the late Jake Stoffers. Mother of Melanie (Levi) de Jong, Spencerville; Albert (Alyson), Ottawa; Amy (Jeff) Rundle, Belleville; and Patrick, Belleville. Proud grandmother of Colin, Liam, Reuben, Jordan, Juliana, Miles and Wesley. Sister of Linda (Frank) Huizenga, Moira; Dan (Andrea) Reid, St. Ola; Brenda (Tom) Hassell, Stirling; Beverly Haley (Geoff), Cannifton; David (Kim) Reid, Stirling and Rick Musclow, Stirling. Sister-in-law of Hilda (Sidney) Reinsma, Bowmanville; Marie (Ted) Hoogsteen, Oshawa; Ralph (Norma) Stoffers, Cobourg; Christine (Don) Merkley, Ottawa; Harry Stoffers, Peterborough; Mike (Jackie) Luchies, Iroquois and the late Betty Luchies. Loved by her many nieces and nephews. Due to world events, there will be no public visitation or service at this time. A celebration of Loretta's life will take place at a later date. Private interment will take place beside her beloved Jake in Thomasburg Cemetery. Loretta studied at the Edith Cavell Nursing School of Belleville and was a graduate of the B class of 1972. She was a lifelong devoted and caring Registered Nurse, who will be missed by her colleagues and friends from her time at Cobourg General Hospital and E.J. McQuigge Lodge, Cannifton. A special thank you to Dr. Coady and the entire staff on Quinte 6 for their loving care of mom. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Belleville General Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. www.mcconnellfuneralhome.ca
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 25, 2020