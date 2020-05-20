Lorne Bruce Lang
Lorne passed away suddenly due to a heart attack at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in his 61st year. Beloved husband of Teresa Lang (nee Teves) and dedicated loving father to his daughter Maria. Son of the late Donald and Marie Lang and dear brother of Donna Stewart (Rick), Bill Lang (Patricia), and Scott Lang (Lisa). Lorne will also be missed by Mark, Wanda, nieces Erin, Cressanne, Heidi, Cindy and nephew Thomas. Lorne was a devoted father and husband who appreciated the simple pleasures in life. His favorite things to do were to spend time with family and friends and take Maria to her many activities. He also took special joy in returning to his roots and to life on the farm. If the current health crisis allows, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to a charity of their own choice. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on May 20, 2020.
