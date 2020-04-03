|
On Tuesday March 31st, 2020. Lorne traveled the last miles to the heavens above after a lengthy battle, with his family by his side in his 82nd year. Lorne is survived by his wife Joan Grills (nee Taylor), children Debra, Douglas (Debbie) as well as grandchildren Wesley (Lucia), Courtney (Darren), Laura (Ian), Michael, Amanda and Sarah (Joshua) and 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Lorne is survived by his brother Don Grills and pre-deceased by his sister Shirley Potter. A special thank you goes out to the nursing staff of Saint Elizabeth's and Dr. Mule'. Great job done. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date and time will be announced. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com. "Hammer Down Heaven Above Your Shift is Over Rest now Driver"
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 3, 2020