Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorne Grills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorne Cecil Grills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorne Cecil Grills Obituary
On Tuesday March 31st, 2020. Lorne traveled the last miles to the heavens above after a lengthy battle, with his family by his side in his 82nd year. Lorne is survived by his wife Joan Grills (nee Taylor), children Debra, Douglas (Debbie) as well as grandchildren Wesley (Lucia), Courtney (Darren), Laura (Ian), Michael, Amanda and Sarah (Joshua) and 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Lorne is survived by his brother Don Grills and pre-deceased by his sister Shirley Potter. A special thank you goes out to the nursing staff of Saint Elizabeth's and Dr. Mule'. Great job done. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date and time will be announced. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com. "Hammer Down Heaven Above Your Shift is Over Rest now Driver"
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -