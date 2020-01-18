Home

Louise Ann Hockney Obituary
Peacefully at home in Port Hope on Friday, January 10, 2020 in her 70th year. Loving mother of Ryan (Amanda). Adoring Onee of Matty, and Isla. Loving sister of Miller Hodgins (Ruth). Great-Aunt of Krystina Hodgins. Daughter of the late Hazel Hodgins and Helen Zebruck. Louise will be dearly missed by her many friends and family. Graveside service to be announced at a later date. Memorial donations to Diabetes Society of Canada may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 18, 2020
