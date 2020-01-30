|
|
Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg. Surrounded by his sons and close and dearest friend Mary. Beloved father to Rick and Kim, Roger and Marlene and Denise. Grandfather to Brennen, Emily, Joel, Cheyanne, William and Shawn. Great-grandfather to Brooklyn, Parker, Demi, Landen and Joni. Brother to Jean and the late Roger, Pauline, Denise and Lucille. There will be no formal service, but we will celebrate his wonderful life in the coming months. Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 30, 2020