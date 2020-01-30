Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucien Proulx
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucien "Louie" Proulx


1947 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucien "Louie" Proulx Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg. Surrounded by his sons and close and dearest friend Mary. Beloved father to Rick and Kim, Roger and Marlene and Denise. Grandfather to Brennen, Emily, Joel, Cheyanne, William and Shawn. Great-grandfather to Brooklyn, Parker, Demi, Landen and Joni. Brother to Jean and the late Roger, Pauline, Denise and Lucille. There will be no formal service, but we will celebrate his wonderful life in the coming months. Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucien's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -