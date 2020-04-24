|
Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Tuesday April 21, 2020. Lucy McCormack beloved wife of the late Mac Frew. Dear mother of Jim Frew (Mary), Clyde Frew (late Bonnie) and Mitch Frew (Rose). Grandmother of Eleanor, Ryan, Donna, Shelley, Lori, Lee, Missy, Melly, Mindy great-grandmother of Jamil, Nikki, Jack, Georgia, Darlene, Morgan, Braden, Merrick, Charliegh, Mia, Eve and the late Skye and great-great-grandmother of Cohen, Landen, Cayden and Ayda. Sister of Wayne McCormack and Shirley Knill. Lucy was not only "Grandma Lucy" to our family, but to so many who had the pleasure of knowing her. An amazing woman in so many ways. She was willing to help any and all, whether it be a cup of coffee, lunch, or words of kindness and wisdom. We can learn so much from the way she lived her life and the example she was. Graveside Funeral Service was held at Welcome Church Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired memorial contributions may be made by cheque to Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank or . www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 24, 2020