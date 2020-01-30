Home

Maarten (Martin) Hofman


1931 - 05
Maarten (Martin) Hofman Obituary
It is with great sadness that the Hofman family announces the passing of Martin on January 25, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Dixie (deceased November 26, 2007) Cherished father to Cathy (Brad McGill) of Ajax, Louise (John Glass) of Florida, Roger (Nina Minas) of Vaughn & John of Alberta. Loving Opa to Lauren (Stephanie), Rachel (Ryan), Mike (Lily) Rebecca, Curtis, Jennica, Ryan & Alex. Dear Great Opa to Madison, Logan & Adaline. A proud Canadian, he and his bride Dixie came from the Netherlands in 1955 and made Cobourg home. Great barber, esteemed Mason and Shriner, the entertaining magician and illusionist Marlisto. Visitation will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home at 11 a.m, followed by the service at 12 o'clock noon, 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Saturday Feb 1, 2020 Interment at Cobourg Union Cemetery followed by a reception at the MacCoubrey Reception Center. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 30, 2020
