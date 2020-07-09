1/1
Maebelle Inez COWIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maebelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital, in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late David Cowin. Loving mother of Bob Cowin (Maryanne), Beth Ernst (John) and Barb Halligan (Roger). Proud grandmother of John (Loura), Nicolas (Gina), William (Jess), Laura (Peter), Amanda (Buddy), Christopher, Andrew (Kelsey), Jake and Megan. Cherished Great-grandmother of seven. A private Graveside service for Maebelle has already taken place. Donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved