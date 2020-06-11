It is with great sadness the family of Malcolm Robert Parkinson (Mal) announce his passing suddenly at the age of 76 on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Trenton Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Malcolm was born Thursday, July 15, 1943 in Shropshire, England. Malcolm was the devoted son of Gladys Parkinson (nee Bundy) and the late George Francis Parkinson. Malcolm was a loyal, loving father to son William Parkinson and much loved brother of Stanley George Parkinson (Mavis) of Brighton and sisters Sylvia Parkinson Brown (Kent) of Brighton and Victoria, BC and Penny Parkinson Piggott (Roland Agrella) of White Cloud, Michigan. Malcolm was also the beloved uncle of Mariah Rae of Byron Center, Michigan, Matthew Freeman, Paul Parkinson, Patrick Parkinson and Preston Parkinson all of Brighton and Philip Parkinson of Innisfil. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



