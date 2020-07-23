passed peacefully at the Belleville General Hospital on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Mandy Masterson age 51 years, the daughter of Carol Brown (nee Beal) and the late James "Jim" Brown, and adored step daughter of Lee Dekeyser. The loving wife of Clark Masterson for 26 years. Dear mother of Quinn Masterson (Camden Moir) and Cole Masterson. Sister of Troy Brown, and cherished Aunt of Arthur and Jordan Brown. Daughter-in-law of Ruth Masterson (nee Gibson), David Masterson, and Marilyn Masterson (nee Parks). She will be missed dearly by her siblings-in-law, Libby Choinere (Mike), Fraser Masterson (Colette Lessard), and their families. The impact Mandy left on those around her will be felt by her friends, extended family, and four-legged sidekick, Koda. A Celebration of Mandy's Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be sent in the form of donations to breastcancersupportfund.ca
or Community Care Northumberland. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, 613-475-2121. www.rushnellfamilyservices.com