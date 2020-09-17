1/1
Margaret Ann JENMAN
1939 - 2020 Margaret died peacefully on Friday, September 11 at Northumberland Hills Hospital, aged 81 years. She had fought cancer with enormous courage, buoyed by her positive spirit and by the love that surrounded her. Her devoted family (Rosemary and Jasper) will miss her beyond words. Daughter of the late Jessie and Tom Jenman of London, England, Margaret is survived by her dear sister, Barbara Bailey (John), by brothers Ken (Judy) and David, along with numerous nieces and nephews. After she came to Canada in the 1960s, she worked in data processing and elder care, collecting faithful friends everywhere she went. She loved people, gardening, music, and animals. Cremation has taken place. At a future time when we can all safely gather, there will be a Celebration of Margaret's life. Memorial donations may be made to the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or a charity of choice. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
