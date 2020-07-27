1/1
Margaret Bernice Boulerice
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Friday, July 24, 2020, Margaret Boulerice (nee Palmer) at 101 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Fernand Boulerice. Loving mother of Helene Mulder (Randy), Bernard Boulerice (Nancy), Robert Boulerice (Cathy), Vincent Boulerice (Lynn), and predeceased by an infant child. Cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren (2 of which are predeceased), 18 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Also predeceased by her siblings. A private family visitation will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home in Cobourg from 12:30-1:30 p.m. A public graveside interment to be held at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Cobourg on Tuesday, July 28th at 2 p.m. Those planning to attend the graveside service must RSVP the funeral home by email at contact@maccoubrey.com or by phone at (905) 372-5132. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to a charity of choice. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
JUL
28
Interment
02:00 PM
St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
