(March 3, 1933 - October 10, 2020) Margaret Christine Wood (nee McPherson) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 in Campbellford, Ontario at the age of 87 years. She will join her beloved husband, Vern (March 26, 2016), and her cherished daughter Mary Kay (July 20, 1965). Christine is survived by her children Elizabeth (Steven Jordan) of Montreal, Laureen (John Mitchell) of Campbellford, John, of Shelter Valley, Bob (Danielle) of Anchorage, as well as cherished grandchildren Olivia Christine Mitchell, Tiana Faith Mitchell, Saoirse-Gabriella Jordan-Wood, and Evan Bradley Wood. Christine grew up in Dixie, Ontario, the daughter of Lawrence and Kathleen McPherson. While still in her early twenties, she moved to live at Rosary Hall in Toronto, and began her career as an executive assistant. She married her adoring Vern in October 1957 and, in 1959, they moved to their farm on Durham St. in Colborne where they lived for 17 years. When her children were older, Christine accepted a position at Trenton Memorial Hospital where she worked until she retired in 1995. In fulfilment of a lifelong dream, Christine and Vern bought their beautiful cottage on Mayo Lake near Bancroft in 1994, and enjoyed wonderful times there together with dear family, friends, and neighbours for nearly a quarter of a century. For over 60 years, Christine was a dedicated and proud member of the Colborne Catholic Women's League (CWL) and was a loving parishioner of St. Francis de Sales church in Colborne and St. Mary's Church, Grafton. Christine was deeply loved for her beautiful, kind spirit, her devotion to her faith and her family, her passion for her beloved gardens, and her strength, shining resilience, and dauntless ability to always see the good in situations and in people. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 11 King St. W in Colborne on Tuesday from 2 to 3 and from 3 to 4 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Grafton on Wednesday, October 14th at 11am. Due to Covid-19, anyone wishing to attend the visitation and/or Mass must RSVP MacCoubrey Funeral Home at 905-372-5132 during business hours. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to The Lung Association or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.