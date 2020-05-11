Peacefully at Streamway Villa Nursing Home in Cobourg on Friday, May 8, 2020, Margot Donald (nee Fordyce) at 85 years of age. On retirement, Margot and Ian moved from Toronto to Cobourg to be closer to family. Margot's many interests included painting, writing, playing bridge and being a very active "Grandy" in her granddaughters lives. She was a member of the Inner Wheel Club, enjoying the monthly dinners, luncheons and card nights with the many friends she made there. Margot will be missed by her daughter Judy (Tom), son Jeffrey (Shere) and granddaughters, Meagan, Kaitlin and Sarah. The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Streamway Villa and Dr Carson Kwok, for their loving thoughtful care. If desired donations can be made to Northumberland Hills Hospital or the Northumberland Humane Society. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on May 11, 2020.