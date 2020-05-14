May 19, 1926 - December 17, 2019

The family of Kay would like to announce that the original date (May 19, 2020) for her Celebration of Life has been re-scheduled for Monday, October 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at the Port Hope Union Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life gathering with light lunch for family and friends to share stories of Kay's life at the Hotel Carlyle and Restaurant in Port Hope from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store