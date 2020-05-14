Margaret Kathleen "Kay" MANLEY
1926 - 2019
May 19, 1926 - December 17, 2019
The family of Kay would like to announce that the original date (May 19, 2020) for her Celebration of Life has been re-scheduled for Monday, October 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at the Port Hope Union Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life gathering with light lunch for family and friends to share stories of Kay's life at the Hotel Carlyle and Restaurant in Port Hope from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Published in Northumberland News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Hotel Carlyle and Restaurant
OCT
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Port Hope Union Cemetery
