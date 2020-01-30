Home

MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Peacefully at Extendicare Port Hope on Monday January 27, 2020 in her 109th year. Beloved wife of the late Ed Harp. Loving mother of Russell (Eve), the late Marlene (Dave), Beverley (ex. Harold), Rodger (Bonnie), Ted (Brenda), and the late Patrick (Patricia). Dear grandmother of Christopher (Laura), Tania, Debra (Deceased) (Fred), Donald (Sandy), Gary (Haruko), James (Michele), Shawn, Suzanne (Morgan), Martha (Matt), Brent (Laura), Taera (Jeff) Daniel (Elaine) Dylan, Mitchell and step-grandchildren Sam (Josie) and Kendra (Paul). And great-grandmother of Baxter, Lauren, Katie, Erin, Lina, Kaito, Victoria, Ruth, Isaac, Sam, Pearl, John, Brody, Reece, Claire, Sullivan, Ruby, and step-great-grandchild Luca. Peggy is predeceased by her brothers James and Jack and sisters Marie, Margaret Rose and Florence. Peggy, Ed and their children moved to Cobourg in 1949. They ran the License office until their retirement. Peggy was a member of the Local Business Women's Association and actively involved with Ed's long time membership in the Rotary Club of Cobourg, particularly during his time as president. Peggy especially enjoyed the many friendships she and Ed formed within the Rotary Club and also as members of the Cobourg business community. Friends may call at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Friday, February 7th from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8th at 6 p.m. Private family interment in St James Cemetery, Belleville. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 30, 2020
