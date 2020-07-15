1/1
Margaret NOLAN
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of loving wife of the late James Thomson Nolan, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Born May 26, 1937 in Elgin Scotland, Margaret passed peacefully on July 10, 2020 at Fountain View Care Community in Toronto. Margaret is predeceased by her son Michael James Nolan. Margaret will be missed by her children and their spouses, Michelle and Alister, Dean and Diane, Paul and Linda, her grandchildren Celeste and Gary, Jillian, Jennifer and Thomas, Megan and Tyler, Samara, and Lyla as well as her great-grandchildren Tatum, Wyatt, Ava Grace, and Nora. She is survived by her brother William Ingram and his wife Cathy. Gone but not forgotten, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. As per Margaret's wishes, no funeral service will be held. Those wishing to make a memorial donation to the Fountain View Care Community in Toronto.

Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 15, 2020.
