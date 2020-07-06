Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in her 82nd year. Margaret Rose Argue, beloved wife of the late Robert Bruce Avery. Sister-in-law of Raymond Avery (Sadie) and the late Dorothy Muldrew, of Port Hope. Dear Aunt of Alan (Michelle), Andrea, Denise (Joseph), and Jonah, and the late Melody Chislett. Sister of the late Joan (Albert) Chislett of Port Hope. She will also be greatly missed by her beloved friends Ray and Jan Gupta. Friends are invited to call at Ross Funeral Chapel on Monday, July 6th from 1 - 4 p.m. Service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday, July 7th at 11 a.m. Memorial donations to The Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com