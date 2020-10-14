Entered this world 84 years ago in Belfast, Ireland. She passed from it on October 6, 2020 in Cobourg, Ontario. Cherished wife of the late Howie Snow (1925-2008). Stepmother to Catherine Snow, sister to Anne, Maisie, and the late Sadie, all of Northern Ireland and Aunt to a huge and heartbroken family both here and in Ireland. She leaves behind an enormous circle of loyal friends who will remember a tiny Irish woman full of joie de vivre and irresistible magnetic charm. Maggie was a person of enormous generosity and abundant love. She loved and was loved. A lot. Those who she cared for professionally during her career as a nurse had the benefit of her warm enthusiasm. In later years, those who had to live in the shadow of their own final days received the time and the warm kind comfort of a deeply empathetic person. All her life, Maggie was a hard and determined worker. Her lifetime of energy and spirited generosity filled the lives of others with food, laughter, and most of all, and most importantly with kindness. Her family and friends want you to know she excelled at these endeavours, with a generosity of spirit which was admired and appreciated by those of us who spent time in her orbit. Maggie left detailed instructions for us to celebrate her life, and instructions which, knowing Maggie, cannot be refused. Interment and a celebration of her life is planned for the spring of 2021 (Covid permitting). Donations in her name to Palliative Care Unit at Northumberland Hills Hospital or to Community Care Northumberland would be appreciated. Many thanks to Dr. Mulé and to the nurses from St. Elizabeth for their warm care which was much appreciated by a retired old-school nurse. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.