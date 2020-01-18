Home

MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
More Obituaries for Maria Bos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Bos

Maria Bos Obituary
Died peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Thursday, January 9, in her 84th year. Maria was preceded in death by her husband Peter. Loving mother of Mary (Mark) McConnell, Evert (Tracey), John (Yvonne), Janet (Andrew Steen) and Christina (Paul) Novak. Dear grandmother of Jordan, Derek, Spencer, Madison, Camryn, Taylor, Kaytee, Gabriella and Sara. She will be sadly missed by her brothers and sisters. Thank you to Dr. Carla Sabitini of the Cobourg Medical Centre and to the wonderful staff at Palisade Gardens for their loving care and attention. A celebration of Maria's life will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home in Cobourg on Saturday, February 22nd from 2 - 4 p.m. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Peterborough would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 18, 2020
