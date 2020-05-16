Marianne Pelletier (Buller) has reunited with the love of her life, Normand Pelletier after 15 years of longing. Marianne (Deedee) passed away on March 29, 2020 at Cobourg hospital in the presence of loved ones. Marianne was born in Quebec on D-Day, hence the Nickname. The first time Marianne saw her husband Norm, he was drag racing down the main strip. Even though he drove in reverse to give his opponent the advantage, Norm won the race. Marianne was immediately smitten. Less than a year later, on June 11th 1966, Norm and Marianne married in a small ceremony. Three years later they started their family. Marianne was by his side until he passed away in 2005. She never stopped missing him. Marianne loved to knit, quilt, and sew, but she will be remembered by those who knew her best for her wonderful cooking and baking skills. Marianne will be especially missed by her daughters Lisa Epstein (Earl), Nina Pelletier (Dave Pidgeon), her granddaughter Samantha Epstein, her extended grandchildren, Darien Pidgeon and Cameron Pidgeon. She will be forever remembered by her brother Carl Buller (Linda) and their children Carlin, Shayna and Evan, her sister Kathleen Ross (Gord) and their children Lindsay and Brian. Her in-laws Hugette Hurtubise (Real), Guy Hurtubise (Lucie), Yvon Hurtubise (Linda), Marcel Hurtubise (Jasmine), Danielle Hurtubise, Giles Hurtubise (Joanne), Jacques Hurtubise, Therese Hustubise (Robert), Pierre Hurtubise (Rejeanne), Jeanette Hurtubise and many, many nieces and nephews. Marianne reluctantly leaves behind her puppy, Cara. The sure-to-be epic reunion between her and Norm (which will, no doubt, make the cherubs blush), will be followed by a much-anticipated, heart-warming moment of being reunited with her daughter Michelle (Mimi), as well as her mom and dad. Though she'll be happy to see many others who have passed before her, it is suspected that some of the greatest hugs will be exchanged with friends and family, Cathy Hurtubise, Jacques and Claudette Rondeau, and Tony and Vera Rozon. Marianne was immensely grateful to those who came to say good-bye, and to provide support to her family. Special thanks to Mary Robson and her children Al (Penny) and Louise who were like a second family to Marianne. Hugette Hurtubise and Real, Guy Hurtubise, Lucie (Ma tante LuLu), and Marc Hurtubise who made the long trip from Quebec. Ryan Noble, Sibyl Quigley, Sandra and Blair Hewitt, Alice Bickle and Edie Stuart whose visits were cherished by all of us. Marianne requested there not be a service of any kind. Lisa and Nina considered having one anyway. Marianne promptly informed them she would haunt them mercilessly if they disregarded her wishes. Lisa and Nina are chickens; therefore there will be no service. Everyone who knew Marianne will think of her whenever they see a butterfly, flutter-by.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store