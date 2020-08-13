1/1
Marie Lillian (Rowden) PEARSE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Extendicare Cobourg on Monday, August 3, 2020, in her 85th year. Beloved wife of Paul. Loving mother of Gordon (Carol), the late Philip, Shelley (Tom) Kelly, Roy (Charlie). Dear grandmother of Meegan Pearse (Kevin Love), Rachael Pearse (Sylvain Darveau), Jason (Melissa) Kelly, Justin (Tara Raymond) Kelly and Terri-Lynne (Marc) Lefebvre and great grandmother of Akira Pearse, Riley Godin, Danika Kelly, Teagan Kelly, Greyson Lefebvre and Hunter Lefebvre. Dear sister of the late Lorraine Fox, the late Doris (Metro) Matiyek, Jean Riley (the late Al) and Forrest Rowden (the late Cindy). Sister-in-law of Sandra (the late Jack) Stanlake. Marie will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and family friends. Thank you to Port Hope Extendicare, Cobourg Extendicare and the Northumberland Hills Hospital for all their care and compassion. A public graveside interment will be held at Cobourg Union Cemetery 25 Elgin St. W., in Cobourg on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:30 am. Those wishing to attend must RSVP by e-mail at contact@MacCoubrey.com or by phone at 905-372-5132. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to Children's Wish Foundation, Parkinson Canada or to a charity of choice. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved