Peacefully at Extendicare Cobourg on Monday, August 3, 2020, in her 85th year. Beloved wife of Paul. Loving mother of Gordon (Carol), the late Philip, Shelley (Tom) Kelly, Roy (Charlie). Dear grandmother of Meegan Pearse (Kevin Love), Rachael Pearse (Sylvain Darveau), Jason (Melissa) Kelly, Justin (Tara Raymond) Kelly and Terri-Lynne (Marc) Lefebvre and great grandmother of Akira Pearse, Riley Godin, Danika Kelly, Teagan Kelly, Greyson Lefebvre and Hunter Lefebvre. Dear sister of the late Lorraine Fox, the late Doris (Metro) Matiyek, Jean Riley (the late Al) and Forrest Rowden (the late Cindy). Sister-in-law of Sandra (the late Jack) Stanlake. Marie will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and family friends. Thank you to Port Hope Extendicare, Cobourg Extendicare and the Northumberland Hills Hospital for all their care and compassion. A public graveside interment will be held at Cobourg Union Cemetery 25 Elgin St. W., in Cobourg on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:30 am. Those wishing to attend must RSVP by e-mail at contact@MacCoubrey.com or by phone at 905-372-5132. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to Children's Wish Foundation, Parkinson Canada or to a charity of choice
. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.