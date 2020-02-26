|
McLaughlin, Marie Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Saturday February 22nd, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her husband Ray McLaughlin ( 2016 ). Much loved mother of Karen Usher (late Ed), Deborah McDonnell (Bill) and Doug McLaughlin (Renee) Grandmother of Kathy Johnson and David McDonell. Great grandmother of Madelyn and Malcolm. Dear sister of Shirley Cranley and Stewart Turney. Predeceased by Art. In keeping with Marie's wishes private family interment will take place at Groveside Cemetery. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 26, 2020