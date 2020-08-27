1/
Marie Pearse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt thanks to Extendicare at Colborg/Port Hope and Northumberland Hills Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion throughout Marie Pearse's time with them. Thanks to Dr. Haunts, Dr Stratford, Dr Nearing and Dr Adams. Thanks to all who attended the graveside service, sent cards, donations, emails and the many calls. Special thanks to Rob and the staff at MacCoubrey Funeral Home for their understanding and compassion. Thanks to Rev. Kristiane Black for her passionate words to console our hearts. Paul Pearse and Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved