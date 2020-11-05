1/
Marina June TOMECEK
At her home in Brighton on Sunday, October 25, 2020, age 85 years. Marina Tomecek, daughter of the late James Down and the late Verda (Pearson). Loving wife of Robert Tomecek. Dear mother of Lori Mahabir (David) of Scarborough, Terry Tomecek (Carla) of Stouffville, and Jamie Tomecek (Lisa) of Toronto. Sadly missed by her grandson Timothy. Cremation with a Private Family Graveside Service will be held. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, 613-475-2121. www.rushnellfamilyservices.com

Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
