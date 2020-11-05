At her home in Brighton on Sunday, October 25, 2020, age 85 years. Marina Tomecek, daughter of the late James Down and the late Verda (Pearson). Loving wife of Robert Tomecek. Dear mother of Lori Mahabir (David) of Scarborough, Terry Tomecek (Carla) of Stouffville, and Jamie Tomecek (Lisa) of Toronto. Sadly missed by her grandson Timothy. Cremation with a Private Family Graveside Service will be held. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice
, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, 613-475-2121. www.rushnellfamilyservices.com