Mario Regis BENEDETTI
Suddenly at his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in his 68 year. Beloved son of the late Mario and Iolanda Benedetti. Loving brother of Pierre Benedetti. Mario will be fondly remembered by his employees, friends and family. A visitation for Mario will be held on Sunday, August 30th from 1-3 p.m. at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg. Friends must RSVP to contact@maccoubrey.com or call 905-372-5132 if you are attending the visitation, and there will be designated time slots. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, August 31st at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Cobourg at 10 a.m. If you are attending the mass you must RSVP. Interment in Castleton Cemetery, again if you are attending burial, you must RSVP to contact@maccoubrey.com or call 905-372-5132. If desired donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Castleton United Church. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
