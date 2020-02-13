Home

COLLINS, Marion Rhea (Hie, Baker, nee Ormerod) Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Tom Collins, Lyle Hie and Leslie Baker. Loving mother of Marjorie Ferguson (Ernie), Stan Baker (Marion Spicer), Eleanore Webb (late Jim), Diane Deschamp (late Joe), the late Beverley Tosh (Tim), Irene Jansen ( late Ken), George Baker (Laurie) and James Hie (Mary). Marion will be sadly missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dear sister of Walter and the late Ernie, George, Len, Wilf and Violet. Friends are invited to call at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Sunday February 16th from 12 noon - 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment in Baltimore Cemetery in the Spring. If desired donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital or VON. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 13, 2020
